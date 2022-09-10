Raipur, Sep 10 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Saturday reported 91 COVID-19 cases at a positivity rate of 1.51 per cent, taking the tally to 11,74,791, while the death toll remained unchanged at 14,117, an official said.

The recovery count rose by 135 and stood at 11,59,966, leaving the state with 708 active cases, he said.

"Durg led with 16 cases, followed by 12 in Raipur, 11 in Surguja and 10 in Balod, among other districts. No coronavirus case was reported in 10 districts," he said.

With 6,029 samples examined during the day, the overall number of coronavirus tests carried out so far in Chhattisgarh went up to 1,85,22,971, he added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,74,791, new cases 91, death toll 14,117, recovered 11,59,966, active cases 708, today tests 6,029, total tests 1,85,22,971.

