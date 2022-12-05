Raipur, Dec 5 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Monday reported one COVID-19 case at a positivity rate of 0.06 per cent, taking the tally to 11,77,734, while the death toll remained unchanged at 14,146, an official said.

Also Read | Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified for 551 Officers Posts, Apply Online at bankofmaharashtra.in.

The recovery count stood at 11,63,581, leaving the state with seven active cases, he said.

Also Read | Karnataka Shocker: Youth Disappears After Writing 'Death Note'; Woman Police Sub-Inspector Booked.

The lone case was reported from Mahasamund district, the official said.

With 1,691 samples examined during the day, the overall number of coronavirus tests carried out so far went up to 1,88,08,849, he added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,77,734, new cases 1, death toll 14,146, recovered 11,63,581, active cases 7, today tests 1,691, total tests 1,88,08,849.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)