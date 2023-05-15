Baloda Bazar (Chhattisgarh) [India], May 15 (ANI): Six persons including a child were killed in a road accident in Chhattisgarh's Baloda Bazaar district on Monday, the police said.

According to the police, the accident took place near Goda Bridge in the Baloda Bazar district after a pickup vehicle carrying over 2 dozen people was hit by a truck leaving six dead.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Teacher Sent to Jail for Sexually Assaulting 15 Schoolgirls in Shahjahanpur District, Two Others Booked.

The incident took place under Palari police station limits. A child and woman are also among those killed in the accident, Baloda Bazar SSP Deepak Jha said.

Further details on the matter are awaited.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Horror: Woman Sets Herself on Fire, Brother Continues Recording Video Instead of Saving Her in Shahjahanpur; Disturbing Footage Goes Viral.

Earlier in February this year, two persons were killed and 12 others injured when a speeding tractor-trolley overturned near Sankar village in the Janjgir-Champa district of Chhattisgarh

The incident occurred near Sankar village under the Akaltara Police Station area when the tractor-trolley carrying over 30 people was returning from a fair in Parsahi Nala on the occasion of Mahashivratri. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)