Balrampur, Jun 30 (PTI) Three minor boys, including two brothers, drowned in a river in Chhattisgarh's Balrampur district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident occurred when Vinay (10), his brother Priyanshu (7), and another boy Ranjit (7) slipped into the deep waters while bathing in the morning, an official said.

Their bodies were fished out by Home Guard divers, he added.

