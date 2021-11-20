Raipur, Nov 20 (PTI) Three persons were killed and another one suffered injuries after two motorcycles collided on the outskirts of Raipur, police said on Saturday.

The accident took place on Datrenga-Julum road under Mujgahan police station limits on Friday evening, Mujgahan station house officer (SHO) Rajendra Diwan said.

The deceased were identified as Raju Lal Nishad (45), Bhola Nishad (32), both residents of Raipur, and Shiv Kumar Sahu (28), a native of Madhya Pradesh, he said, adding that the injured, Udalchand Yadav, is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Police have registered two offences in connection with the incident and began a probe, Diwan said.

