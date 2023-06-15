Gariaband, Jun 15 (PTI) Three persons were arrested allegedly with leopard skin, bones and animal body parts in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband district, a forest department official said on Thursday.

Acting on specific inputs, the anti-poaching team of Udanti-Sitanadi Tiger Reserve conducted an operation on Wednesday in Kalamdongri village, located around five kilometres from the Odisha border, the reserve's Deputy Director Varun Jain said.

"All accused have been handed over to Odisha forest department for further action. The anti-poaching team of the reserve along with Odisha personnel raided the house of Kurso Bhatra, Mohansingh Rawat and Dumar Manjhi in the village," he said.

"We recovered leopard skin, leopard bones and tail, horns of four-horned antelope and sambar, ten Indian porcupines and body parts of other wild animals along with materials used in poaching," he said.

Last week, the anti-poaching team of the tiger reserve had arrested six persons in the same area of Odisha and recovered tiger skin.

