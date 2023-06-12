Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], June 12 (ANI): Three youths who went to take bathe in the Blue Water lake in Raipur have died due to drowning, police said.

The incident took place around 6 pm on Sunday. All the deceased belonged to Birgaon village, a senior police officer said.

Also Read | Bengaluru Shocker: Man Watches Woman Taking Bath by Peeping Through Neighbour’s House Window, Arrested for Sexual Harassment.

They went to take bathe in the Blue Water Lake under the Mana police station limits in Raipur and died due to drowning, Bhavesh Gautam, Incharge, Mana Basti police station said.

"Bodies of two have been recovered, and a rescue operation is on to find the third missing person," he said.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Road Accident Video: Car Rams Into Lorry Parked Near Flyover at Anantapalli, Six People Killed.

The deceased are identified as Nadim Ansari, Shahbaz Ansari, and Faisal Azam. They were students, he added.

The rescue operation is on.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)