A car going from Hyderabad to Rajahmundry Prakash Nagar rammed into a lorry parked near the flyover at Anantapalli. A total of six people died on the spot along with a two-year-old child. Two persons were rushed to the nearby hospital under critical condition. Thane Road Accident: Speeding Car Rams Into Electric Pole on Ghodbunder Road, One Killed (See Pics).
Andhra Pradesh Road Accident Video
🟥హైదరాబాదు నుండి రాజమండ్రి ప్రకాష్ నగర్ కు వెళుతున్న కారు అనంతపల్లి వద్ద ఉన్న ఫ్లైఓవర్ దగ్గర ఆగి ఉన్న లారీని వెనక నుంచి ఢీకొంది.
🟥ఒక రెండేళ్ల చిన్నారితో పాటు ఐదుగురు మొత్తం ఆరుగురు అక్కడికక్కడే మృతి చెందారు.
🟥 ఇద్దరి పరిస్థితి విషమంగా ఉంటే ఆసుపత్రికి తరలించారు pic.twitter.com/h1RJl8OQ2U
— DD News Andhra (అధికారిక ఖాతా) (@DDNewsAndhra) June 12, 2023
