Two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were injured after an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted by Naxalites exploded in Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh on Saturday, officials said. The incident occurred in the morning when the security personnel were neutralising the explosive concealed in a Maoist banner found near a bridge on the Indravati river under Barsoor police station limits, a CRPF official said. News agency ANI has shared a video from the location where the bomb exploded. The injured CRPF jawans are undergoing treatment, Dantewada Police said. Chhattisgarh Blast: One Villager Killed, Another Missing in IED Explosion Conducted by Naxalites in Narayanpur, Search Operation Underway.

Chhattisgarh IED Blast

#WATCH | Chhattisgarh: Two CRPF jawans got injured in an IED explosion in the Barsoor police station area. They are out of danger and undergoing treatment: Dantewada Police pic.twitter.com/Y2j8jHkGBt — ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2023

