Sukma, May 8: Two Naxalites, including a woman, were killed in an encounter with police in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Monday morning, an official said. A cache of explosives and an automatic weapon were recovered from the encounter site, he said.

The gunfight took place in a forest near Danteshpuram village under Bheji police station limits when a team of District Reserve Guard (DRG) was out on an anti-Naxal operation, Sukma Superintendent of Police Sunil Sharma told PTI.

The Naxalites opened fire on the DRG's patrolling team following which the gun-battle broke out, he said. After guns fell silent, bodies of two Naxalites were recovered from the spot, the official said.

They were identified as Madkam Erra, who was active as commander of Golapalli Local Organisation Squad (LOS), and Madkam Bhime, deputy commander of the same squad, he said.

Erra and Bhime were carrying rewards of Rs 8 lakh and Rs 3 lakh respectively on their heads, the official said. Search operation was underway in nearby areas, he added.

