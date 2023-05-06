One terrorist has been killed while another one is likely injured as the encounter continues between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri. In Rajouri, Army’s Northern Command said that its personnel have been conducting “relentless intelligence-based operations to flush out a group of terrorists involved in an ambush on an Army truck in the Tota Gali area of Bhata Dhurian in Jammu region last month". Jammu and Kashmir: Another Encounter Between Terrorists and Security Forces in Baramulla (Watch Video).

Rajouri Encounter Update

#RajouriEncounter update | In the ensuing gunbattle, 1 terrorist has been neutralised & 1 more is likely to be injured. Recoveries made so far include 1 AK56, 4 Mags of AK, 56 rounds of AK, 1x9mm Pistol with Mag, 3 grenades & 1 ammunition pouch. The identity of the neutralised… pic.twitter.com/A7wA059lcW — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)