Bijapur (Chhattisgarh) [India], April 2 (ANI): Two security personnel were injured during an anti-Maoist operation conducted by a joint security team in the Gangalur police station limits of Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Wednesday.

The injured personnel belong to the Special Task Force (STF) and Bastar Fighters unit.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission: Central Govt Employees Retiring Before January 01, 2026 To Lose Out on Benefits of 8th CPC? Check Details.

According to officials, STF constable Sant Kumar Komre sustained a splinter injury on his right hand, while Bastar Fighter personnel Mahesh Gatpalli suffered a leg injury due to a spike hole.

Both were provided immediate first aid and later shifted to a higher medical facility in Raipur for advanced treatment.

Also Read | Waqf Amendment Bill Will Not Be Implemented Retrospectively, Misconceptions Being Spread for Vote Bank Politics, Says Amit Shah in Lok Sabha (Watch Videos).

Security forces have intensified search and combing operations in the region to track down Maoist elements. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)