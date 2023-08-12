Dhamtari, Aug 12 (PTI) A 35-year-old woman and her minor son were found dead in Nagri town of Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari district on Saturday, the police said.

Police suspect that the woman, identified as Lata Sahu, might have committed suicide after killing her son, Himanshu Sahu (10).

Himanshu was found dead in a room of their house in ward number 15 area, while his mother's body was recovered from a nearby well, a police official here said.

Lata's husband Niranjan Sahu is a driver and he was in Mahasamund district for the medical treatment of a relative. The couple has also a daughter, who lives in her maternal grandmother's home, he said.

“Prima facie it seems that the woman killed her son before committing suicide by jumping into the well. However, the exact details will be known only after an investigation. A case has been registered,” he said.

