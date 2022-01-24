Korba, Jan 24 (PTI) A woman and her minor son and nephew were killed after their motorcycle was hit by a tanker in Chhattisgarh's Janjgir-Champa district on Monday, police said.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha Approves 15% Reservation for Women in Non-Gazetted Police Posts.

The accident took place in Shivrinarayan police station area when the victims were heading to Ringni village of the district from Malhar town in neighbouring Bilaspur, a local police official said.

Also Read | Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: Received Request From Pakistan PM To Take Congress Leader Navjot Singh Sidhu in My Cabinet, Says Captain Amarinder Singh.

Janjgir-Champa, located around 200 kilometres away from capital Raipur, is a neighbouring district of Korba.

"The tanker rammed into the motorcycle near Rahaud petrol pump, killing Kirti Bhaina (40), her son Parmeshwar (12) and her nephew Om Beswar Bhaina (25), on the spot. After the accident, some people blocked the road in protest were pacified by local authorities," he said.

A was registered and the truck was seized, while efforts were on to nab the driver, the official informed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)