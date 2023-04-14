Raigarh, Apr 14 (PTI) A woman teacher from a private school has been booked for thrashing a 3-year-old student in Chattisgarh's Raigarh district, more than 9 months after the alleged incident took place, an official said on Friday.

Also Read | Here's How Akshay Kumar Responded to Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along's Tweet About the Actor Being His Inspiration.

Police on Thursday registered a case against the teacher following a directive of the Chhattisgarh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, the official said.

Also Read | Asad Ahmed Encounter: Bodies of Atiq Ahmad's Son, Shooter Ghulam To Be Laid to Rest in Prayagraj.

A parent had approached the City Kotwali police station on July 7, 2022, accusing a woman teacher from the private school of beating his 3-year-old son, a nursery student.

A case has been registered under Indian Penal Code sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) and further investigation is on, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)