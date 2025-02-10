Bijapur (Chhattisgarh) [India], February 10 (ANI): A wreath-laying ceremony was held on Monday to honour the two Special Task Force (STF) jawans who were martyred during a fierce encounter with Naxals in Bijapur in which 31 Naxals were neutralised.

Tributes were paid to the martyred jawans.

Chhattisgarh DGP Arun Deo Gautam was present at the wreath-laying ceremony and expressed his gratitude for the bravery of the jawans.

He said, "We have gathered here to pay tributes to our martyred jawans... The martyrdom of these brave jawans has resulted in the huge success of this operation and the STF neutralized 31 Naxals... Such operations will go on till the time armed Naxals are there in the region... We are fully equipped to deal with all kinds of situations."

On February 9, 31 Naxalites were killed in the encounter with security forces in the forests of the National Park area in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district. Two security personnel had also lost their lives while two others were injured during the gunfight.

Police during the operation also recovered weapons and explosives from the area.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah later lauded security forces for neutralising 31 Naxalites and expressed "heartfelt" condolences to the families of soldiers who lost their lives.

"Today we have lost two of our brave soldiers in the effort to end anti-human Naxalism. This country will always be indebted to these heroes. I express my heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyred soldiers." Shah said.

"I also reiterate my resolve that before 31 March 2026, we will completely eradicate Naxalism from the country, so that no citizen of the country has to lose his life due to it," he added.

The injured security personnel admitted in Raipur Hospital are out of danger.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai also congratulated security personnel for neutralizing 31 Naxals in a major operation against Maoists in forests under the Indravati National Park area of Bijapur district on Sunday morning. (ANI)

