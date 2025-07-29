New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) Congress leader and former home minister P Chidambaram on Tuesday attacked the government for agreeing on a 'ceasefire' after successful Operation Sindoor.

Participating in the special discussion on Operation Sindoor against Pakistan after the Pahalgam attack, he said Operation Sindoor was successful but only time will tell whether it was decisive or not.

Chidambaram also lauded the "exemplary" and candid leadership displayed by the armed forces.

"The consequences of Operation Sindoor, if you ask me whether Operation Sindoor was strong, I will say yes. Whether Operation Sindoor was successful, I will say yes. If you ask me whether it was decisive, I can only say time will tell," he said in the upper house.

The former home minister questioned why India agreed to do a ceasefire when the operation against Pakistan was successful.

Noting that India was no longer fighting a one-front or a two-front war, he said “Pakistan and China were no longer different fronts, but are fused fronts”. He asked the government whether it has plans to take on a "fused" front war with Pakistan, China and also some other players.

Observing that India sent delegations to various countries, Chidambaram wondered why no delegation was sent to neighbouring nations like Nepal, Sri Lanka, Myanmar and the Maldives.

"Everyone condemned terrorism and sympathised with terror victims in India after the Pahalgam attack, but no country named and shamed Pakistan," he said.

Pakistan has been exporting terrorists, but there were also several attacks in the country where home-based terrorists were involved, he said. Both Pakistan-exported terrorists and home-grown ones work together most of the times, the Congress leader said.

