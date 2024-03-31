New Delhi [India], March 31 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is set to commemorate its Raising Day on April 1st, with the distinguished presence of the Chief Justice of India, D Y Chandrachud, who will deliver the 20th D P Kohli Memorial Lecture at Bharat Mandapam here.

Themed 'Adopting Technology to Advance Criminal Justice,' this year's lecture promises to delve into the critical role of technology in shaping the landscape of criminal justice.

The event holds particular significance as it not only honors the memory of the CBI's founding Director, late Dharamnath Prasad Kohli, but also underscores the agency's commitment to innovation and excellence in law enforcement.

In addition to the keynote address, the occasion will witness the presentation of President's Police Medals (PPM) for Distinguished Service and Police Medals (PM) for Meritorious Service to deserving CBI officers, recognizing their outstanding contributions to the field of law enforcement.

Established in 1963, the CBI has evolved into a premier investigative and prosecuting agency, tackling cases ranging from corruption to serious crimes and international cooperation through its role as the National Central Bureau for INTERPOL in India.

The D.P. Kohli Memorial Lecture series, initiated in 2000, has become a platform for eminent speakers to share insights and experiences, contributing to the discourse on law enforcement, criminal justice, and investigation. It serves as a tribute to D. P. Kohli's visionary leadership and emphasizes the agency's unwavering commitment to integrity, accountability, and excellence.

As the nation commemorates the CBI's journey of over six decades, the 20th D.P. Kohli Memorial Lecture stands as a testament to the agency's enduring legacy and its relentless pursuit of justice in the face of evolving challenges. (ANI)

