Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], October 15 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has directed the Health Secretary to take timely action to improve healthcare facilities in Chaukhutia and ensure necessary arrangements in accordance with public sentiments.

Referring to the ongoing public movement regarding health services in Chaukhutia, the Chief Minister instructed the Health Secretary to rectify the shortcomings, stating that the state government is committed to providing high-quality healthcare services while keeping public sentiments in mind.

Also Read | India's Steady Export Growth in H1 FY26 Reflects Strong Resilience, Global Competitiveness, Says FIEO.

Earlier, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday conducted an on-site inspection of the Swala danger zone on the Tanakpur National Highway in his assembly constituency, Champawat. Continuous landslides in this area have been disrupting the movement of residents and commuters. The Chief Minister personally assessed the affected hillside, debris accumulation, drainage system, and the stability of the road.

During the inspection, District Magistrate Manish Kumar briefed the Chief Minister in detail about the geographical conditions of the Swala landslide site, the volume of debris, water flow direction, geological structure, and the availability of alternative routes.

Also Read | US Tariffs Not a Matter of Huge Concern for India's Growth, Says RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra at IMF-World Bank Event.

Chief Minister Dhami directed officials to prepare a concrete technical plan to ensure a permanent solution for the Swala region, thereby ensuring that traffic movement on this route remains unobstructed in the future. He affirmed that by 2026, this road will be made fully seamless and safe.

He emphasised that the state government gives top priority to the safety of residents and travellers. He instructed concerned departments to ensure 24-hour monitoring of relief and restoration work in landslide-affected areas.

The Chief Minister further ordered that sufficient machinery, including JCBs and manpower, should be kept on standby to respond immediately to any emergency. He also directed that alternative routes must remain fully operational and secure.

Additionally, he requested that the local administration regularly update villagers along the route and ensure the availability of relief materials whenever needed.

Chief Minister Dhami reiterated that the state government is continuously working on permanent geotechnical solutions for such sensitive locations, ensuring that roads in Uttarakhand remain functional in all weather conditions. He stated that the Champawat-Tanakpur route is the lifeline of regional connectivity and the economy of border areas; therefore, it is being developed with utmost priority. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)