Bardhaman (West Bengal) [India], April 11 (ANI): A large number of people gathered during a roadshow carried by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Bardhaman area on Sunday.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief was campaigning in Bardhaman for the Assembly election today.

Four phases of the election have ended in the state. While 45 Assembly segments will go to polls in the fifth phase which is scheduled for April 17. The sixth round for 43 seats would be held on April 22. 35 constituencies will go to polls in the seventh phase elections on April 26.

The eighth and final round of elections is scheduled for April 29, when the remaining 35 assembly segments would go to the polls. The Election Commission of India would declare the results on May 2. (ANI)

