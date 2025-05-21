Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 21 (ANI): Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu paid rich tribute to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary in Shimla. He garlanded the statue of Rajiv Gandhi at Sadbhawana Chowk, Chhota Shimla.

Sukhvinder Singh said, "Rajiv Gandhi sacrificed his life for the unity and integrity of this country. Whenever there was a crisis in the country, Rajiv Gandhi never stepped back from making sacrifices. Today's 21st century India, the India of information revolution and digital revolution, was imagined by Rajiv Gandhi 40 years ago... The digital age started with his thinking, and the benefits we are getting today. Rajiv Gandhi was the thinking of the youth of this country, and today we are getting the benefits of his thinking..."

The Chief Minister also stated, "The present state government was committed to realising the vision of former Prime Minister late Rajiv Gandhi in the state to uplift the weaker and marginal sections of the society".

Recalling his immense contributions, he said that Rajiv Gandhi laid his life for the unity and integrity of the country and laid the groundwork for several transforming initiatives that propelled the progress and prosperity of the Nation"

Sukhvinder Singh said that the present state government has introduced the Rajiv Gandhi Day Boarding School Yojna to improve education standards.

He said that in each assembly constituency, these schools were being established with modern facilities and other infrastructure to benefit the students residing in the rural areas of the State. He said the state government was also implementing the Rajiv Gandhi Swarojgar Start-Up Yojna, where youths would be provided loans to start their avocations. Under the Scheme, unemployed youth were also offered a 50 per cent subsidy for purchasing e-taxis. The Chief Minister also administered a pledge of national unity and integration of the country.

Later, he also paid floral tributes to former Prime Minister late Rajiv Gandhi at H.P. Secretariat and administered the oath of Anti-Terrorism Day to the officers and officials on the occasion.

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, PCC Chief Pratibha Singh, Health and Family Welfare Minister Dhani Ram Shandil, Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi, Minister Vikramditya Singh, Chairman, Tourism Development Corporation R.S. Bali, Mayor, Shimla Municipal Corporation Surender Chauhan, Deputy Mayor, Uma Kaushal, MLA Vivek Sharma, Vice Chairman, State Forest Development Corporation Kehar Singh Khachi, Chairman, State Cooperative Bank Devender Shyam, Chairman, Kangra Central Cooperative Bank Kuldeep Singh Pathania, Principal Advisor Media to Chief Minister Naresh Chauhan, Vice Chairman, HIMUDA Yashwant Chhajta, former MLA Satpal Raizada and other dignitaries also paid rich tributes to former Prime Minister.

Congress leaders Ashok Gehlot and Govind Singh Dotasara also paid homage to Rajiv Gandhi at a memorial. They remembered his vision for a modern India and his contributions to its development(ANI).

