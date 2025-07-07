Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 7 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday directed a CID investigation into the large quantity of wood found deposited at the Pandoh Dam following a recent flood.

The flood, triggered by a cloud burst on June 24, resulted in a large number of wood deposits at the dam site. Concerned over the origins and legality of the timber, CM Sukhu has instructed state authorities to launch a thorough probe.

Also Read | Congress Backs PM Narendra Modi's BRICS Summit 2025 Stand, Vows Firm Fight Against Terrorism.

The Chief Minister has specifically asked to identify whether the wood belonged to the Forest Department or somewhere else.

The government continues to assess damages from the June 24 cloudburst, which caused significant disruption and raised environmental concerns in the Mandi district and surrounding areas.

Also Read | Prestige Group Bengaluru Flyover: Realty Firm To Build 'Private' 1.5-km Flyover to Its Tech Park in Bellandur.

Earlier, CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday urged the Central Government to explore the feasibility of opening the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra (KMY) via the Shipki-La route in Himachal Pradesh.

In a letter written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Chief Minister said that the Shipki-La region has served as a vital Indo-Tibetan trade route, predating modern borders. He said that it has also been a cultural corridor for Tibetan Buddhism and ancient pilgrimage paths reflecting India's enduring civilizational ties to Kailash and Mansarovar.

He said that the Kinnaur region of Himachal Pradesh, being semi-arid and situated in a rain shadow zone like Spiti, is less prone to monsoon disruptions, which keeps the route accessible for most of the year. He added that the path from Shipki-La via Gartok towards Darchen and Mansarovar is comparatively shorter on the Tibetan side. He said that Shipki-La also offered a more stable and unambiguous corridor, making it well-suited as a long-term, dependable corridor for pilgrimage and cross-border connectivity.

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that Himachal Pradesh already has road connectivity up to Shipki-La via Rampur and Pooh. He said that with the focused development of base camps and supporting infrastructure, this route could be seamlessly integrated into the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra framework.

He emphasised that the opening of this route would significantly contribute to the socio-economic upliftment of the tribal people of Kinnaur, aligning with the Government's vision for border development and tourism promotion under the Vibrant Village Programme.

The Chief Minister stated that the State Government would provide all logistical and administrative support to the Central Government if the Shipki-La route is opened for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)