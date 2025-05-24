New Delhi [India], May 24 (ANI): Chief Ministers and LGs who attended the 10th Governing Council Meeting of NITI Aayog here on Saturday praised Operation Sindoor for its precision and targeted strikes, which led to the destruction of terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and PoJK. They also praised the valour of the armed forces and the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Chief Ministers also praised the efforts towards Aatmanirbharta in the defence sector.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired the 10th Governing Council Meeting of NITI Aayog at Bharat Mandapam here.

It was attended by Chief Ministers and Lt. Governors representing 24 States and 7 UTs. This year's theme was Viksit Rajya for Viksit Bharat@2047. The meeting commenced with a minute of silence in remembrance of the victims of the Pahalgam terrorist attack, in which 26 people were killed.

Prime Minister mentioned that 'Operation Sindoor should not be treated as a one-off initiative and we must adopt a long-term approach.

"The Prime Minister mentioned that we must modernize our approach to civil preparedness. He said that the recent mock drills have reignited our attention to civil defence states should institutionalize Civil Defence preparedness," a NITI Aayog release said.

"The CMs and LGs praised Operation Sindoor for its precision and targeted strikes which led to destruction of terror infrastructure. In one voice, they praised PM's leadership and the valour of the Armed Forces. They also praised the efforts towards Aatmanirbharta in the defence sector which have strengthened the defence forces and bolstered confidence in our capabilities," it added.

India launched precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and PoJK early on May 7 in response to the Pahalgam terror attack. India also effectively repelled subsequent Pakistani aggression and pounded its airbases.

Prime Minister said that it is the aspiration of every Indian for the country to be a Viksit Bharat and it is not the agenda of any party but the aspiration of 140 crore Indians. He observed that if all States work together towards this goal, then the country will make stupendous progress. "We should commit that every State, every city, every village will be developed, and then Viksit Bharat will be achieved much before 2047," he said.

PM said that India has emerged among top five economies of the world and 25 crore people have overcome poverty.

He emphasised that India needs to increase the speed of this transformation. He encouraged States to leverage their manufacturing strengths. He said that the Government of India has announced the Manufacturing Mission.

PM Modi observed that global investors are hugely interested in India. He encouraged the States to utilise this opportunity and make it easy for investments. Citing recent trade agreements with UAE, UK and Australia, he said States should utilise it to the optimum.

Emphasizing on skilling, the Prime Minister said that NEP gives emphasis on Education and Skill. He said States must plan for various skills which are attuned to modern technologies like AI, Semiconductor, 3D printing. He said that we can become the Skill Capital of the world because of our demographic dividend. Prime Minister said that a Rs 60,000 crore scheme for skilling has been approved by GoI. States must focus on modern training infrastructure and rural training hubs to enhance Skilling.

PM Modi cited cyber security as a challenge as well as an opportunity. Hydrogen and Green Energy were emphasised by him as arenas of immense potential and opportunities.

He said that G20 Summit helped India to be recognised as a global tourist destination but States should leverage the opportunity. He urged the States to develop at least one tourist destination of global standards and expectations and that 25-30 such tourist destinations can be created across India.

PM observed that India is urbanising rapidly. He asked the States to make cities the engine of sustainability and growth and urged them to focus on Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. He noted that a Rs 1 lakh crore Urban Challenge Fund is being created for seed money.

PM emphasised on the huge strength of India's Nari Shakti. He urged to change laws for women so that they can join the growth trajectory. He observed that there should be reforms in public and private sectors for working women with focus on their ease of working.

PM encouraged states to inter-link rivers within States to battle water scarcity as well as floods. He appreciated Bihar which has recently started Kosi-Mochi connection grid. He also appreciated Aspirational Districts Programme which has been a success through collective efforts.

Prime Minister said that in agriculture, the country must focus on lab to land. He talked about the Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan in which about 2,500 scientists will go to villages and Rural Centres in the coming days in which they will deliberate on topics such as crop diversification and chemical-free farming. He asked all CMs to support this endeavour.

Prime Minister emphasized on the need to focus on health services delivery. He said that we must check for oxygen plants and preparations to be ready for any Covid related challenges. He said that the States need to expand telemedicine so that good doctors' can be connected from District Hospitals and E-Sanjeevani & teleconsultation benefits should be made available.

Chief Minister/Lt. Governors gave various suggestions for the vision of Viksit Rajya for Viksit Bharat @ 2047 and also discussed steps being taken in their States. Some of the key suggestions and best practices highlighted were in the fields of agriculture, education and skill development, entrepreneurship, drinking water, reducing compliances, governance, digitalisation, women empowerment and cyber security. Several States also shared their endeavours to create a State Vision for 2047.

The Prime Minister asked NITI Aayog to study the suggestions of States and UTs made during the meeting.

He said the 10th Governing Council Meeting of NITI Aayog is a milestone of its 10 years of journey which defines and outlines the vision for 2047.

PM Modi observed that the Governing Council Meetings have helped in nation building and it has emerged as a platform for joint action and shared aspirations.

He expressed confidence that India is progressing on the path to fulfil the vision of Viksit Rajya for Viksit Bharat @2047 through the power of cooperative federalism. (ANI)

