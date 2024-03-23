New Delhi [India], March 23 (ANI): Adm R Hari Kumar, Chief of the Naval Staff, and Kala Hari Kumar, President of the Naval Welfare and Wellness Association (NWWA), embarked on a significant three-day visit to the Eastern Naval Command, Visakhapatnam, on March 21-23, according to the Ministry of Defence.

"Throughout the visit, Adm R Hari Kumar engaged with various activities in the Eastern Naval Command, Visakhapatnam. These engagements included the CNS day at sea, where he reviewed naval operations at sea while interacting with officers and sailors onboard ships and aircraft of the Eastern Naval Command." Ministry of Defence release said.

In addition, as part of his farewell visit, the CNS interacted with naval officers and sailors of the ENC in a candid, free and frank discussions at Samudrika Auditorium through a unique event "Connect with CNS" to understand challenges/ issues at the grassroots level. Prior to that, the CNS also interacted with Defence Civilian personnel at Meghadri Auditorium, Naval Dockyard.

During this visit, the CNS inaugurated the 492-men accommodation block named 'Veeram', constructed for Defence Security Corps (DSC) personnel at Naushakti Nagar, Visakhapatnam, on March 21, 2024.

CNS also awarded on-the-spot unit citations to INS Sumitra for her successful conduct of anti-piracy operations in the Central Arabian Sea, apprehending 11 Somali pirates and rescuing 17 Iranian and 19 Pakistani nationals from hijacked fishing vessels Iman and Al Naeemi. The operations were swiftly undertaken by the ship using its integral firepower, an indigenous ALH helicopter and the Indian Navy's special operations team.

As part of the visit, the CNS presided over the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of NGIF/INBA and the Navy Foundation. These meetings provided valuable opportunities for fruitful discussions and collaborative efforts aimed at enhancing the welfare and motivation of the naval personnel.

The CNS, as President of the of the Navy Foundation, also presided over the 31st AGM and GCM for Navy Foundation at Visakhapatnam on March 21.

The event was coordinated by Naval Headquarters/ DESA. Officers from NHQ, HQENC and PCDA attended and interacted with veterans. PCDA (P) Prayagraj addressed concerns on e-PPOs and SPARSH. The pension advisory desk provided consultation and support to all personnel.

During the event, the Chief of the Naval Staff re-assured the gathering that all concerns of the veterans' community would be addressed expeditiously. In sidelines to the CNS visit, an event - Samanvay, a formal deliberation between office-bearers/ reps of Navy Foundation (NF) Chapters and Veteran Sailors Forum (VSF) Charters, was held on 22 Mar 24 at Swarnajyoti Conference Hall, Visakhapatnam under the Chairmanship of CPS. (ANI)

