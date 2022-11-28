Noida, Nov 28 (PTI) A nine-year-old girl was allegedly raped inside a high-rise society in Greater Noida by a 57-year-old man, who has been friend of her father for several years, police said on Monday.

The accused, a native of Mirzapur in eastern Uttar Pradesh, has been arrested, the police said.

Also Read | Pandav Nagar Murder Case: Accused Wife Claims Her Husband Had Ill Intentions Towards Children.

The accused lives in the society in Bisrakh area of Greater Noida (West) and his friend had dropped his children – the girl and a 4-year-old boy – with him on Sunday afternoon since he had to go out for some work, an official said.

The official said the accused man took the two children to the society's park in the evening and later took the girl to the clubhouse of the society where he forced himself on her.

Also Read | Forced Religious Conversion: 'Its a Menace' Centre Tells Supreme Court; Next Hearing on December 5.

“A complaint was received on Sunday night regarding the incident after which an FIR was lodged immediately at the Bisrakh police station. The accused was held from Ajnara roundabout today (Monday) afternoon,” a police spokesperson said.

The FIR has been lodged under Indian Penal Code section 376 AB (rape on girl under 12 years of age) and charges under the stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act have also been invoked in the case, the police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)