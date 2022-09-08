Gorakhpur, September 8: A 7-year-old child was saved by the village residents in Belipar village after three people, who worked as sanitation workers tried to kidnap her. The video of the alleged kidnapping incident has gone viral on social media.

In the video, the child can be seen going to her school, when the three sanitation workers tried to lure her by offering her a toffee and then tried to kidnap her. The three people were of the same family and included a husband, wife and son. Arun Kumar Singh, the Superintendent of Police (SP) South told ANI about the incident. Karnataka Shocker: 7 Youths Arrested for Kidnapping Friend Who Won Over Rs 1 Crore in Online Game in Hubballi.

"The girl was going to school when these workers called her in the name of toffee and tried to kidnap her. When the girl started crying, the child's parents and the village residents came out and caught the three kidnappers. They were brought to the police station and we have registered the case against them. All three are from Assam and the family used to do sanitation work here," SP Singh said.

The police also confirmed that the girl is completely fine with her parents and further investigations are underway in the case.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)