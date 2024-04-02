Murshidabad (West Bengal) [India], April 2 (ANI): After Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the Congress of not protecting the country's land while addressing a rally in Rudrapur, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Choudhary hit out at PM Modi and alleged that China is infiltrating the borders from Ladakh to Arunachal Pradesh but PM Modi is silent on the issue.

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Choudhary said, "Trade with China is increasing every day. While China is demanding to take over what is a part of our country. China is infiltrating our borders from Ladakh to Arunachal but Prime Minister Modi is maintaining silence."

Also Read | Kerala: TTE Pushed to Death From Moving Train by Passenger in Thrissur; Migrant Labourer Arrested.

He further alleged that till now PM Modi has not accepted his mistake on the Galwan issue.

He further said, "PM Modi had said that no one has entered the territory. If anyone has given the clean certificate to China on boundary issue then it is PM Modi. 2000 sq km of our land has been occupied by China. Our soldiers are competent but the political leaders are frightened to take on China.

Also Read | Digital NaMo Rally: PM Narendra Modi To Address Through NaMo App to Uttar Pradesh BJP Booth Members, 'Panna Pramukhs' on April 3 Ahead of Lok Sabha Election 2024.

Earlier, PM Modi, who kicked off BJP's poll campaign in Uttarakhand today by addressing a rally in Rudrapur which is part of the Nainital-Udham Singh Nagar Lok Sabha constituency alleged the Congress, "can never protect the country's land."

"There was an island under the sea in Tamil Nadu, but the Congress gave it to Sri Lanka and now when our fishermen venture into that area by mistake, they are arrested. Can this Congress ever protect our land when it gave our Katchatheevu to another country," the PM said.

Coming down heavily over Congress, he further said that the party has given poll ticket to its leader who asked to divide the country into north and south regions, instead of punishing him.

"Congress could not develop the border villages of the country and termed the last villages, but the BJP called those villages the first ones and developed them. If the Congress government had remained in power till date, our former soldiers would have not got 'one rank one pension'," the prime minister alleged.

The Lok Sabha elections in 42 Parliamentary Constituencies of West Bengal are scheduled to take place in seven phases, which will start on April 19 and conclude on June 1. The counting of votes will be held on June 4.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) secured 22 seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 18 out of the 42 parliamentary seats in the state. The Indian National Congress (INC) was limited to only two seats. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)