Maharajganj (UP), Jan 14 (PTI) A Chinese national was on Tuesday arrested while he was allegedly trying to cross over to India from Nepal without valid documents, officials said.

The man, identified as Peng Minhui (35), was nabbed during a routine checking this morning by the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) in the Sonauli area, Station House Officer (SHO) Sonauli, Ankit Singh said.

He had a Chinese passport and currency but no Indian visa or other valid documents, he said.

Sonauli is located on the Indo-Nepal Border in Mahrajganj district and is a prominent transit point between India and Nepal.

A case has been registered and the Intelligence Bureau has been informed, Singh said.

