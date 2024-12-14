Chatra (Jharkhand), Dec 14 (PTI) Union Minister Chirag Paswan on Saturday wondered why an alliance which allegedly "looted" mineral-rich Jharkhand was elected again to form a government in the state.

Paswan, the president of Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), said his party would be working to make Jharkhand a "developed state", notwithstanding the "adverse circumstances".

"Jharkhand has every potential to become a developed state. It has a huge reserve of minerals. Despite this, it could not be a developed state. It is the time to introspect within ourselves and think why a government or alliance was elected again, which only thinks of its own development after winning an election. We have seen the previous term of the government and the chief minister," Paswan said addressing a rally in Chatra.

Paswan did not mention the JMM-led alliance in the speech but his allusion was to the ruling party.

The JMM-led alliance, last month, stormed to power in Jharkhand for the second time in a row, securing 56 seats in the 81-member assembly, while the BJP-headed NDA managed 24.

Paswan was in Chatra to express his gratitude towards the voters for ensuring the victory of LJP (RV) candidate Janaradan Paswan from the Chatra assembly seat.

“We wanted to change the image of Jharkhand and bring a government that will work for people's development. The irony is that the ruling alliance retained power even though it looted Jharkhand for five years,” he claimed.

Paswan asserted that the Narendra Modi government at the Centre has constantly been "working for the poor in the country".

“The Centre has given toilets, gas connections, Ayushman Bharat health insurance cover and free ration to around 80 crore people of the country. Due to his efforts, around 25 crore people came out of the below poverty line,” Paswan said.

He added that his party would be working on the target of making Jharkhand a developed state and strengthening the party in the coming days.

