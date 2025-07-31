Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 31 (ANI): During his visit to Rajapur in Chitrakoot on the occasion of the 528th birth anniversary of Goswami Tulsidas on Thursday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted the region's rich cultural and spiritual heritage.

He affirmed that Chitrakoot is poised to emerge as a land of faith, security, and self-reliance. As part of his visit, the Chief Minister offered prayers at Tulsi Janmkutir and had darshan of the manuscript of the Shri Ramcharitmanas preserved at the Manas Mandir.

Also Read | Telangana Shocker: Class 8 Girl Married Off to 40-Year-Old Man Rescued After Teacher Alerts Authorities in Ranga Reddy District; 5 Arrested.

The Chief Minister also attended the Tulsi Sahitya Sammelan held at Tulsi Resort, where he met with revered spiritual leaders Sant Murari Bapu and Jagadguru Shri Rambhadracharya. In his address to the saints, he highlighted the proud cultural and spiritual legacy of Chitrakoot, emphasising that the region is destined to become a land of faith, security, and self-reliance.

Later, at the Krishi Vigyan Kendra in Ganiwan, CM Yogi unveiled a grand statue of Goswami Tulsidas and promoted environmental awareness by planting Harishankari saplings. He also explored exhibitions set up by the Agriculture Department and interacted warmly with children at the Parmanand Ashram Paddhati Vidyalaya, distributing chocolates and posing for photographs.

Also Read | Durga Puja 2025: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Hikes Durga Puja Grant to INR 1.10 Lakh, Waives Taxes; Opposition Calls Move 'Politically Motivated Handout'.

Addressing a public gathering, the Chief Minister reminded people that Lord Shri Ram spent over eleven years in Chitrakoot. He noted that this sacred land has been the karmabhoomi of revered figures such as Goswami Tulsidas, Maharishi Valmiki, and Nanaji Deshmukh. He further detailed the government's initiatives, including the development of the Ram Van Gaman Marg, Bundelkhand Expressway, Defence Corridor, and integrated tourism infrastructure in Chitrakoot.

The Chief Minister announced plans for constructing a riverfront along the Yamuna to boost tourism and local employment. He also mentioned the significant rise in crop production, particularly pulses, oilseeds, and maize, and assured continued support for farmers through soil testing and agricultural insurance.

From the public stage, CM Yogi issued a strong warning to Pakistan, asserting that any hostile act against India would be met with a decisive response. He underlined the strategic importance of the Defence Corridor and emphasised that even regions like Chitrakoot would play a vital role in strengthening the nation's defence manufacturing capabilities.

CM Yogi stated that Chitrakoot today is a place free of fear and rich in spiritual energy. He also spoke of ongoing efforts to beautify and develop key pilgrimage and educational sites, including Gramodaya University, Ashram Paddhati Vidyalaya, Valmiki Ashram, and Kamadgiri. He described institutions like Gramodaya University as the foundation of a self-reliant India and urged everyone to contribute to spreading Chitrakoot's spiritual and cultural glory.

Also present at the event were Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh, Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi, Minister-in-Charge Manohar Lal Mannu Kori, and senior administrative officials. A statue of Goswami Tulsidas ji was formally presented to the Chief Minister by representatives of the Deendayal Shodh Sansthan. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)