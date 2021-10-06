Kochi, Oct 6 (PTI) Churches should function as abodes of God and not places of war to which some of them have been virtually reduced to, the Kerala High Court has said while calling for an end to factionalism in the Malankara Syrian Orthodox Churches in the state.

Justice Devan Ramachandran said everyone who is a part of the Malankara Syrian Orthodox Church has to abide by the 1934 Constitution and cautioned them against any "recalcitrance and belligerence" in abiding by it, saying the court will not shy away from using police force to implement the 1934 Constitution.

"I must record upfront that no court - and most of all this court - will find any pleasure in sending police or other forces into any Church for implementation of a judgment. However, if this court is pushed to it, certainly that option will have to be explored and necessary force may have to be ordered," the court said.

It said that till October 26, the next date of hearing of the matter, the Superintendents of Police and the officers under their command "will ensure that the areas where the constituent churches are situated are protected from any violation of law and order by any person".

The court also directed the police to ensure that "no attempt to breach peace or commit violence is tolerated or permitted from any person on either side of the divide and that the properties and assets of the Churches are sufficiently protected".

The court was hearing several pleas before it, seeking police protection to perform religious services in churches belonging to the Malankara Syrian Orthodox Church in view of differences of opinion between the Orthodox and Jacobite factions with regard to the constitution to be followed.

On Tuesday, the court was informed by the lawyers of both sides that everyone was agreeable to following the 1934 Constitution.

However, the lawyers for the Jacobite faction told the court that the orthodox group was allegedly anxious only to grab the Church and oust anyone who was not of their choice.

Both sides also told the court that steps have been taken by the persons at the helm of affairs of the erstwhile factions to find peace and put a quietus to the ongoing issues between them.

The court, thereafter, reiterated what it had said earlier on September 30 that "persons who were earlier calling themselves two factions will now have to understand that the litigative travel with respect to the Malankara Church has now ended" with the Supreme Court decision upholding the 1934 Constitution.

"Perspicuously, therefore, this court cannot recognize fractions within the Malankara Church, nor can this court countenance any action from any person in violation of its 1934 Constitution.

"Apodictically thus, the Vicar appointed under the 1934 Constitution will have to be the head of the management of each of the constituent Churches, and that the clergy appointed under the said constitution will have to lead its services," the High Court said.

