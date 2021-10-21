New Delhi [India], October 21 (ANI): As the country crossed the milestone of 100 crore COVID-19 inoculations, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) President TV Narendran on Thursday said that unyielding efforts and sacrifices made by India's researchers, doctors, healthcare workforce, administrative teams and police personnel are extraordinary and laudable.

"Congratulations to the Government of India, Corona warriors and the citizens of the country for scripting history by reaching the milestone of administering 100 crore COVID vaccine doses. This is a truly inspiring achievement under the committed leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi," said Narendran.

"The unyielding efforts and sacrifices made by India's researchers, doctors, healthcare workforce, administrative teams and police personnel are extraordinary and laudable. This historic mission will help place the economy on a high-growth path and reinforce India's global leadership role," added Narendran.

"Our sincere compliments to the Indian Government for setting a historical record by administering 100 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses. This is a momentous and proud occasion for every Indian, achieved under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Modi," said Sanjiv Bajaj, President-Designate, Confederation of Indian Industry.

"I would like to felicitate all corona warriors who have worked beyond the call of duty to help the country combat the pandemic effectively. Indian industry is proud to have been part of this national mission, which opens many new horizons for the country," added Bajaj.

"It's a proud moment for the country and every Indian citizen as India achieves the ambitious target of administering 100 crore Covid vaccination doses. This reflects our nation's commitment towards collectively combating the pandemic and establishes India as a leader on the global immunization map. India has successfully led global efforts in the pandemic through multiple areas, such as vaccine development, drug manufacturing, and production of essential medical equipment," said Chandrajit Banerjee, Director General, Confederation of Indian Industry.

"The far-sighted leadership of Prime Minister Modi in the vaccination endeavour along with many economic reforms announced in this period make India attractive for investments and will catalyze its growth path. CII is proud to have been part of this journey and thanks to the Government for including Indian industry in the battle against the virus," added Banerjee.

India's COVID-19 vaccination drive was launched on January 16. (ANI)

