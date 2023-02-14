Kolkata, Feb 14 (PTI) Union Minister Bhupender Yadav Tuesday stressed on the importance of circular economy in the country in which waste is reused to create wealth needed to prevent depradation of environment and ensure sustainability.

It has been estimated that around Rs 11 lakh crore worth of waste products can be reused by 2030 which will also boost the economy, the union minister of labour and employment said at an interactive session organised by Indian Chamber of Commerce here.

Yadav, who is also in charge of the environment and climate change portfolios, said that circular economy is important for ensuring sustainability of economic activities.

"Circular economy is important. We should know how to turn waste to wealth. It has been estimated that by 2030, Rs 11 lakh crore worth of waste products can be put back into circulation for reuse. This will also help in boosting the economy," he said.

Materials are taken from the nature and returned as garbage. Sustainable use of materials is important. "This is the responsibility of all stakeholders, including the government", Yadav said.

Elaborating, he said the government has banned the use of single-use plastics. "Single-use plastics choke the entire system and destroy the soil. So if a product is not recyclable it should be banned," the union minister said.

About the 2023-24 union budget, Yadav said the it has given direction to unleash the potential of green growth and development of infrastructure.

"There have been so many green initiatives taken in the budget," he said.

The government is in the process of identifying biosphere reserves across the country for purposes of mangrove plantations for preserving the coastline of the country, he said.

In this context, Yadav said the West Bengal government should focus on the Sunderbans biosphere reserve which has been given the tag of UNESCO World Heritage site.

"According to the Economic Survey of 2022-23 tabled in Parliament prior to the (union) Budget, the Indian economy is again on the pre-pandemic growth path and ease of doing business has also been strengthened. The MSME sector had registered high growth," he said.

Yadav said that there is need for skilled workforce.

"There still exists skill gap and all the concerned ministries should address the issue," the union minister stated.

The Centre, he said, is making efforts to integrate the portals of several ministries like the MSME and skill development which will help match the demand and supply of labour force.

As per estimates arrived at by the labour ministry, around 29 crore workers have registered with the eShram portal created for the database of unorganised workers in the country, Yadav added. PTI dc

