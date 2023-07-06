Ghaziabad (UP), Jul 6 (PTI) A CISF constable's wife allegedly ended her life by hanging herself from a ceiling fan with a scarf, police said on Thursday.

The CISF constable, Dhananjay Chauhan, a native of Nasik and posted at the fifth reserve battalion base camp in Ghaziabad's Indirapuram, had gone to the market by closing the door from outside when the incident took place, they said.

His wife Sadhna (45) and their two sons were present in the house, a police official said.

According to the police, upon seeing his mother hanging herself from the ceiling fan, the elder son cried out for help.

Upon hearing his cries, the neighbours rushed in and took the woman to a hospital where doctors declared her dead, police said.

The body has been sent for postmortem, the ACP of Indirapuram Swatantra Kumar Singh said, adding that the cause of the woman taking the drastic step could not be determined immediately since no suicide note has been recovered.

