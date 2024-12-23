New Delhi [India], December 23 (ANI): The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Monday firmly denied any shortcomings in handling the December 19 scuffle that occurred inside Parliament near the Makar Dwar gate resulting in injuries to BJP MPs Pratap Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput.

CISF Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Shrikant Kishore stated that the force had acted appropriately and in accordance with established protocols during the incident. "There was no lapse on the part of CISF when the clash happened," he asserted.

He also categorically informed the media during a briefing that "no any inquiry" regarding the incident is being conducted by the CISF nor the force has been asked to do so.

Sarangi suffered a deep cut on his forehead, while Rajput fell unconscious due to elevated blood pressure during the confrontation. The ruckus unfolded at the Makar Dwar entrance just before the Houses were set to convene at 11 am.

A group of BJP MPs had gathered to protest Congress's alleged disrespect toward the architect of the Constitution Dr BR Ambedkar. As Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi approached, he attempted to walk through the gathering, leading to a scuffle.

Sarangi, the 70-year-old MP from Balasore Odisha, claimed that Rahul shoved Mukesh Rajput, causing both MPs to fall. Sarangi sustained injuries to his forehead and knee during the incident. They were later admitted to ICU in Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital.

The BJP accused Rahul Gandhi of physical aggression, calling his actions "goonish." In response, Congress MPs filed complaints, alleging that Rahul was manhandled by three BJP MPs. (ANI)

