New Delhi [India], November 15 (ANI): In a major capacity-building milestone, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Saturday inducted 11,729 newly trained constable recruits into its operational ranks following their passing out from six Regional Training Centres across the country.

The large-scale induction represents an 8% increase in the force's overall operational strength, marking one of the most significant expansions undertaken by CISF in recent years.

Passing Out Parades for the new recruits were conducted simultaneously at the following RTCs: Barwaha (Madhya Pradesh), Deoli (Rajasthan), Behror (Rajasthan), Thakkolam (Tamil Nadu), Bhilai (Chhattisgarh), and Mundali (Odisha).

This strengthening of manpower follows the Ministry of Home Affairs' approval of an enhanced personnel ceiling of 2.2 lakh for the CISF, enabling the force to keep pace with rising national security obligations.

CISF currently safeguards more than 360 key installations across the country, including airports, seaports, nuclear and space facilities, metro rail networks, steel plants, and units located in high-threat zones. The latest induction will give a major operational boost to these strategic locations.

A significant portion of the new personnel will be deployed at high-priority infrastructure recently placed under CISF protection, including Jewar Airport, Navi Mumbai Airport, Bhakra Dam, and other critical national assets

Among the recruits are 1,896 women constables, most of whom are being posted to airports and DMRC units owing to the crucial role women play in passenger screening and operational duties.

Recruits with higher education or technical expertise have been preferentially assigned to airport security, where advanced screening systems and technology-driven procedures demand specialised competence.

With this large-scale induction, the CISF is poised to further strengthen its presence across India's most sensitive and high-traffic installations, reinforcing its commitment to secure and technology-enabled protection of the nation's critical infrastructure. (ANI)

