New Delhi, Oct 12 (PTI) A CISF constable saved the life of a man who fell unconscious at a Delhi Metro station by performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on him, officials said on Monday.

The incident took place at Ghitorni station around 6:45 pm on Sunday.

The passenger, identified as A M Sheikh (32), suddenly fell down at the station near the security checkpoint after he felt chest pain, they said.

Central Industrial Security Force constable Manoj Kumar, who was on duty, rushed to help the passenger and found him unconscious, the officials said.

The jawan immediately performed CPR medical procedure on the man, following which he regained his senses, they said.

CPR is an emergency lifesaving procedure that is performed when the heart stops beating.

The constable was helped by his colleagues during the incident.

The passenger refused to go to a hospital and subsequently left, the officials added.

