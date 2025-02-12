Gangtok (Sikkim) [India], February 12 (ANI): The Citizen Action Party-Sikkim on Tuesday raised concerns about the recent meetings between Sikkim and Darjeeling leaders, suggesting a 'hidden agenda' regarding the potential merger of the two regions.

According to CAP spokesperson Mahesh Rai, Darjeeling was not involved in a crucial meeting held in Delhi, despite Darjeeling leaders highlighting the event.

Addressing a press conference Mahesh Rai stated that Darjeeling was not involved in the meeting held in Delhi on Monday, which was regarding giving tribal status to certain communities.

Rai clarified that a previous meeting, led by Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Golay, discussed the issue of granting tribal status to certain communities. However, a subsequent meeting in Delhi excluded Darjeeling representatives, fueling speculation about a potential merger.

Rai said that there was a previous meeting of the representatives of 12 communities which were left out from 'adivasi status,' was led by CM Golay in Siliguri, with the representatives of Darjeeling to discuss the issue of those communities.

This was followed by another meeting in Delhi without the inclusion of representatives from Darjeeling. The CAP spokesperson said that the meeting in Delhi discussed a draft report, not the final version, and that the government is misleading the public by presenting it as a major step forward in addressing the issues of the 12 communities which were left out.

Rai further accused CM Golay and the state government of withholding important information regarding these meetings, suggesting that they may be a part of a strategy to obscure talks of a merger between Sikkim and Darjeeling.

Rai claimed that the Sikkim government was failing to properly address growing concerns in Darjeeling and Sikkim, particularly regarding the potential implications of the 26AAA and the dilution of Article 371F, which protects the socio-economic and cultural interests of the indigenous people of Sikkim.

Rai speculated that Darjeeling representatives may have been intentionally excluded to avoid raising questions about the possible merger.

He further pointed to previous SKM legislator meetings in Gangtok, held in January, where plans for a joint meeting between Darjeeling and Sikkim leaders were mentioned but were later removed from official statements.

In a separate development, Gorkha Rashtriya Congress members from Darjeeling approached the British High Commission, seeking clarification on the legal status of Darjeeling and the Doors District. They raised concerns over previous seditious statements and the potential for a merger with Sikkim.

Rai added, "The Gorkha National Liberation Front (GNLF) also welcomed the Delhi meeting led by Sikkim CM Golay, which signals a push towards a merger, despite the lack of clarity surrounding the purpose of these talks. The Sikkim government must act transparently to address the doubts and concerns surrounding a potential merger and assure the public that such discussions are not taking place behind closed doors." (ANI)

