Latur, Feb 15 (PTI) The chief officer of Ahmedpur municipal council in Latur district and a town planner were nabbed for allegedly seeking and accepting a bribe, a Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau official said on Thursday.

Chief Officer Kakasaheb Doifode (39) and town planner Ajay Kasture (55) were caught red-handed during a trap laid by the ACB on Wednesday, he said.

Also Read | India Will Be Key Market To Reach ‘Rs 10,000 Crore Revenue’ by End of 2024: HTech CEO Madhav Sheth.

"They had sought Rs 7 lakh from a man to sanction a plot layout. The duo was held while accepting Rs 5 lakh. The two have been charged under Prevention of Corruption Act," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)