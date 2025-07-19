New Delhi, Jul 19 (PTI) Chief Justice of India B R Gavai and other Supreme Court judges on Saturday took part in the Van Mahotsav 2025 -- a month-long campaign -- by planting a tree.

The CJI planted a tree in the name of his mother at the President's Body Guard Ground, Delhi Ridge, in the morning under the 'Ek Ped Ma Ke Naam' campaign.

In his address, CJI Gavai referred to various verdicts of the apex court, including the T N Godavarman case of 1996, which defined "forest" and dealt with the protection of the environment and forests.

"Development of the country has to happen, and there is no doubt about it. But the question was, development at what cost? Therefore, the Supreme Court has developed a concept of sustainable development," the CJI said.

He said the present generation holds the forest in trust for the future generation and added that the Supreme Court has also played a vital role in curbing the pollution of Delhi and passed various directions in the MC Mehta case.

Among the other judges who were present on the occasion were Justices Surya Kant, Vikram Nath, MM Sundresh, AG Masih, KV Viswanathan, PS Narasimha, Manmohan, Sanjay Karol and their family members.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and other law officers were also present on the occasion.

