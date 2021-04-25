New Delhi [India], April 25 (ANI): Newly appointed Chief Justice of India (CJI) N V Ramana on Sunday expressed grief on the demise of Justice Mohan M Shantanagoudar, who passed away after battling cancer.

63-year-old Shantanagoudar, a sitting Supreme court judge, passed away late Saturday evening. He was suffering from prolonged illness and was recently infected with pneumonia.

"I was hoping for his speedy and complete recovery and his return to the Bench at the earliest. The news of his passing has come as a rude shock. I have lost a valued colleague. In the last four years of my association with him in the Supreme Court, I have benefitted immensely from his amazing legal acumen," said CJI Ramana.

The Chief Justice spoke to the son of Justice Shantanagoudar and offered condolences to the bereaved family on his own behalf and on behalf of the brother and sister judges of the Supreme Court.

Justice Shantanagoudar was born on May 5, 1958, and was enrolled as a lawyer in September 1980. He had mainly practiced civil, criminal, and writ matters.

Shantanagoudar was appointed as an additional judge of the Karnataka High Court in 2003 and as a permanent Judge in 2004. He was elevated as a judge of the Supreme Court on February 17, 2017. He was to retire on May 4, 2023.

The cremation will take place in Bengaluru, according to the Supreme Court circular issued. (ANI)

