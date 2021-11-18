New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) Chief Justice of India (CJI) N V Ramana on Thursday on called on President Ramnath Kovind to invite him to be the chief guest to the Constitution Day celebrations here.

The Constitution Day, also known as National Law Day, is celebrated on November 26 as on the same day in 1949 the Constituent Assembly of India had adopted the Constitution which came into effect on January 26, 1950.

Also Read | Sex Racket Busted by Anti Human Trafficking Unit in Noida, 3 Arrested.

"CJI N V Ramana today called on Hon'ble President Ramnath Kovind and cordially invited him to grace the valedictory ceremony as the Chief Guest to mark the conclusion of Constitution Day celebration on 27 November," an official statement said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)