By Garima Tyagi

New Delhi [India], August 26 (ANI): Dushyant Dave, senior advocate and former President of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) on Friday broke down into tears as he bid adieu to the outgoing Chief Justice of India NV Ramana.

Also Read | Congress Calls Ghulam Nabi Azad’s Exit Unfortunate, Says ‘Resignation Came When Party Is Gearing To Protest Against BJP’.

"You maintained checks and balances and did it with a spine and utmost courtesy to the institution and the lawyers... You left this country with amazing constitutional morality and constitutional ethos," Dave told CJI Ramana.

He further said, "You have been a citizens' judge. I cannot hold back my emotions today. You are leaving the court in the great hands of Justice (UU) Lalit and many more to come. We will miss you. Thank you so much."

Also Read | Noida Twin Towers Strong, Built in Seismic Zone, Says Joe Brinkmann of Jet Demolitions Ahead of Razing of Towers.

CJI Ramana retired today after a tenure of nearly eight years at the Supreme Court.

Chief Justice Ramana said the functioning of the judicial system can be improved by deploying modern technologies and artificial intelligence.

People may come and go but the institution remains, of course people do their bits, and I worked to the best of my ability, said the CJI.

"I am extremely grateful to all of you. I bow down to all who helped me where I am today. I am demitting office with utmost content. Indian judiciary is known since the advent of democracy. At all times the integrity of the institution will be protected by bar and the bench," CJI said.

"The pendency issue is challenge before us and I admit listing is an area where I could not give much attention. I apologise for this. I worked to the best of my ability," he added.

Attorney General KK Venugopal told CJI that this is not the age at which Supreme Court or High Court judges should retire

It's difficult for him to "digest that a young and dapper person like you will be retiring from the judiciary", AG said.

AG said that for the first time we had a full court of 34 judges, it is a remarkable achievement of the judiciary.

"We are losing an intellectual and an excellent judge. I wish this new era in your career is as fruitful as your judicial career," he added.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta thanked CJI Ramana for being an excellent "Karta".

Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) President and senior advocate Vikas Singh said CJI Ramana has been a tremendous help to the bar and has treated the lawyers like his family members.

"He ensured that institution is treated with respect... We wish you a healthy start to the next chapter. As of now there are a lot of limitations upon you due to the office. I hope now there shall be no limitations upon you," Singh told CJI Ramana.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal said that in his 50 years of career he has seen many Chief Justices come and go and in these turbulent times, CJI Ramana had ensured the "dignity and integrity" of the court.

"We are going through turbulent times where the ship is difficult to sail and here we will remember you that the balance is maintained. You called the government to answer. We will remember you for very long time," Sibal said.

Earlier this month, Sibal while speaking at the People's Tribunal event had critised Supreme Court saying he has no hope left with the institution. He had also said that "sensitive cases" are assigned to only select judges and the legal fraternity usually knows beforehand what would be the outcome of the judgment.

Justice Ramana, born in an agrarian family on August 27, 1957, in Andhra Pradesh had enrolled as an advocate on February 10, 1983. He became a permanent judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court on June 27, 2000. He later served as the acting Chief Justice of the Andhra Pradesh High Court. In 2013 he was elevated as the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court and in 2014 he became a judge in the Supreme Court. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)