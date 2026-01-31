Business News | Chandigarh University Students Receive 10,000 Job Offers from over 1,300 Top Global Firms & Leading MNCs

NewsVoir

Chandigarh [India], January 31: Chandigarh University has witnessed a stupendous rise in placements over the past decade, with the number of recruiting companies surging from 282 in 2014 to over 1300 in 2025, a remarkable 325% increase. Likewise, annual job offers have risen from 2,410 to 10,000 during the same period, reflecting an impressive 315% growth reflecting the university's expanding industry engagement and strong employability outcomes. Chandigarh University students have secured a remarkable 15,000 job offers from leading IT companies in the last 10 years alone.

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In 2025 alone, CU students have secured over 10,000 job offers from more than 1300 leading national, international firms and Tier-1 Multi-National Companies (MNCs) including Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Walt Disney, IBM, E&Y, Intel, Deloitte, KPMG, PwC, TCS, Cognizant, L&T, Wipro, Dell, HCL, Accenture, Flipkart and SAP Labs among others.

Chandigarh University students have secured highest 550 offers from the tech giant TCS in the entire North India in 2025. Chandigarh University students achieved the highest placement offers in North India, securing over 85 offers from HighRadius and creating a national record with 70 offers from EPAM, both at packages of Rs 8 LPA. Gaurav Maheshwari, Computer Science Engineering (CSE) student secured the highest international package of INR 1.7 Crore from Nutanix, an American cloud computing firm. Moreover, CSE student Vandana Chauhan received a Rs 54.75 LPA offer from Palo Alto Networks, MBA and hotel management students earned highest salary packages of Rs 28 LPA and Rs 18 LPA respectively, showcasing the university's stellar performance across different domains. Among the top recruiters were Microsoft, offering Rs 50 LPA, Amazon and Atlassian with Rs 40 LPA packages. More than 500 companies presented offers above Rs 5 LPA, with over 100 companies offering Rs 10 LPA.

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While the average salary package secured by CU students was between Rs 7 lakhs to Rs 8 lakhs. The highest stipend of Rs 1.3 lakhs was received by Engineering student during his internship.

CU processed 1,534 internships during the Jan to Dec 2025 cycle across 6 academic clusters and 167 programs with 99% paid internships and 37 international placements, reinforcing strong industry demand, global exposure and career readiness of its students.

CU is the only university in the entire Punjab visited by Adobe for exclusive hiring of Software Development Engineer (SDE) roles. Chandigarh University also houses India's first LinkedIn Experience Zone (lab) at its campus which is a pioneering initiative to transform university spaces into dynamic career launchpads that empower students to build strong professional profiles, enhance employability and prepare them for the future of work.

Chandigarh University's Engineering Students Get 6047 Job Offers, Secure Record High Package of Rs 1.7 Crore

Chandigarh University has set new benchmarks for engineering education with its dynamic hands-on experiential learning-based engineering education, industry-aligned programs that guarantees impeccable placements.

The students of Engineering streams attracted the highest number lucrative packages in 2025 with 532 top notch firms including leading MNCs turning up with record 6047 offers for students of engineering streams. These MNCs included Microsoft, Amazon, Hewlett Packard, Bank of America, NOKIA, Deloitte, IBM, DELL and SAP Labs.

The top recruiters for the 2024-25 batch across all streams, included Microsoft offering the highest package ever of Rs 50 LPA, followed by Amazon with a top package of Rs 40 lakh per annum and Atlassian providing a top package of Rs 40 lakh per annum.

While there was a big-time jump of 30% in the number of total companies visiting the CU campus for campus placements of engineering students, there was a jump of 70% in the number of Core Engineering Companies.

While 6 companies offered salary package 35 lakh and above, 10 companies offered 30 lakhs and above, 20 companies offered 25 lakhs and above, 31 companies offered Rs 20 lakhs, 52 companies offered over Rs 15 LPA package, over 100 companies offered over Rs 10 LPA and over 500 companies offered over Rs 5 LPA package to CU students making it to the final list of successful among them.

For 2025-26 CU's Computer Science Engineering (CSE) IT students received the over 4,000 job offers from 350 companies with 317 students received multiple offers and 585 students have been offered placements by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in 2024-25. Of the students placed in TCS, 26 received offers with salaries ranging between Rs 9 and Rs 11.5 lakh per annum. Additionally, 179 students were offered positions with compensation packages between Rs 7-7.3 lakhs per annum.

In Electronics & Communication and Electrical Engineering, over 159 companies recruited CU's 743 engineering students and 546 students of Mechanical, Aerospace, Mechatronics and Automobile Engineering, securing job offers from 133 companies with highest salary package of Rs 40 lakhs.

In Mechanical Engineering (M Tech), CU students secured the highest package of Rs 40 lakhs and average package for the program was 9 LPA while more than 130 recruiters visited the varsity to hire fresh talent in this domain.

In Civil Engineering, 233 students received job offers during the campus placement session with the highest package of 15 LPA. In Chemical and Biotechnology Engineering, 45 companies made job offers to 300 students with a salary package offered touching Rs 8.4 LPA.

The total number of offers made to the engineering students in 2024-25 saw a rise of 60% in comparison to last year. Of the Engineering sector companies, more than 400 companies offered pay-package of more than Rs 5 LPA while over 100 companies offered packages of more than 10 LPA.

CU follows a rigorous training process under which a student adapts himself and starts preparing for campus placements in the first year itself. There is a specially designed innovative Corporate Connect Program for ensuring employability for its graduates and Career Resource Centre connects students to placement opportunities.

Chandigarh University's 1153 MBA Students Get 1427 Jobs Offers from 447 Top Global & Indian Companies

Chandigarh University (CU), one of India's premier private institutions which was ranked 4th in management among all private universities in India in the QS World Rankings by Subjects 2025, continues to scale greater heights in business education with its marvelous placement record for MBA graduates.

As many as 447 top-notch global and national firms hired 1153 MBA graduates at CU who secured 1427 job offers with a highest salary package of Rs 23 lakh received by one of the students in 2024-25. One of the MBA graduates had secured the highest salary package of Rs 21 LPA; the average salary package also ranged between Rs 5 LPA to Rs 6 LPA. While the top recruiters in the FMCG sector included HUL, Dabur, ITC, Godrej, United Spirits, Proteinex, the leading firms that hired CU students in consumer durable goods sector were Philips, LG, Sony, Samsung, DELL and Panasonic among others.

In Marketing and Finance, 256 top companies offered jobs MBA students including Mahindra Finance, Deloitte USI Tax, KPMG, Bharat Financial Inclusion and Growth Arrow LLP among others with highest salary package of Rs 23 LPA secured by CU students from Indicaa Group in marketing and another student received job offer of Rs 12 LPA from Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company in Finance.

In International Business, 11 top companies offered jobs to Chandigarh University students with Indicaa Group offering the highest package of Rs 23 LPA in this domain during 2024-25 academic session.

In Banking and Financial Engineering, 52 top companies in the sector offered jobs to Chandigarh University students with Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company offering the highest package of Rs 12 LPA in this domain.

In Travel, Tourism and Hospitality, 10 top companies offered jobs with Chandigarh University students receiving the highest package of Rs 11 LPA in this domain.

In Business Analytics, 12 top companies offered jobs to CU MBA graduates with Ford Business Solutions offering the highest package of Rs 10.5 LPA.

In Human Resources and Strategic HR, 64 top companies offered jobs to CU students in 2024-25 with Hyundai Motors offering the highest package of Rs 9.25 LPA in this domain. In Data Science & AI, Capital Markets, Logistics and Supply Chain Management, Healthcare and Hospital Management, 161 top companies offered jobs CU's MBA graduates with the highest package of Rs 16.42 LPA which was offered by Federal Bank of India.

Biotechnology Student Secures Highest Rs 15 LPA, Legal Studies Student Secures Rs 12 LPA

Chandigarh University continues to demonstrate strong placement outcomes across its academic spectrum, with the University Institute of Architecture (UIA) securing a highest package of Rs 8.45 LPA and the University Institute of Liberal Arts and Humanities (UILAH) achieving Rs 13 LPA. In the health and life sciences domain, the University Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences (UIPS) recorded Rs 7.5 LPA, while the University Institute of Biotechnology (UIBT) reached an impressive Rs 15 LPA. The University Institute of Sciences (UIS) reported a top package of Rs 9 LPA, and the University Institute of Media Studies (UIMS) achieved Rs 7.2 LPA. The University Institute of Design (UID) registered Rs 8.45 LPA, hospitality students from the University Institute of Tourism and Hospitality Management (UITHM) secured Rs 20 LPA, and the University Institute of Legal Studies (UILS) recorded a strong highest package of Rs 12 LPA, reflecting the university's industry-aligned and multidisciplinary placement success.

CU Students Get 100% Placement in Tourism, Aviation & Hospitality with Rs 21 LPA as Highest Package

Chandigarh University has become the most sought-after destination for leading national and international recruiters from the tourism and hospitality industry, which is clearly evident from the exceptional placement record for these domains in the last two years; as many as 834 students of Tourism and Hospitality Management at CU secured jobs at the students in prestigious hospitality establishments in the past two years.

Even more, as many as 76 students of Tourism and Hospitality Management at CU received multiple job offers. In all, 381 students of hotel management secured jobs in Five Star Hotels, Quick Service Restaurants and Retail Management companies. Of these, 327 students secured jobs in 18 Five Star Hotels including The Oberoi Bengaluru, Hilton Bangalore, Trident Gurgaon, The Oberoi Udaivilas, Udaipur, Radisson Jaipur City Centre, Marriot Gurgaon, Sheraton Hyderabad, Vivanta by Taj Surajkund, Taj Lake Palace Udaipur, Wildflower Hall Shimla, Pullman and Oberoi Sukhvilas among others.

In Aviation and Travel Sector, 391 students secured jobs in 22 top aviation and travel companies in 2023 and 2024 with the highest package of Rs 7 LPA.

In the aviation sector, Chandigarh University students were offered 205 jobs by 16 Airlines, including seven international carriers including Lufthansa Airways, British Airways, Air France, Qatar Airways, Kuwait Airways, Virgin Atlantic, Oman Airways, Indigo, Go Air, Spice Jet and Air India.

In Tour and Travel Management, 73 students secured jobs in leading firms including Thomascook India, Pickyourtrail, Zenith Leisure Holidays, EaseMyTrip.com among others. Under its International Transfer Program, CU gives students the option to study 2 years in CU and 2 in Canada, United States of America or France or Switzerland with International Degree.

Chandigarh University is a NAAC A+ Grade University and QS World Ranked University. This autonomous educational institution is approved by UGC and is located near Chandigarh in the state of Punjab. It is the youngest university in India and the only private university in Punjab to be honoured with A+ Grade by NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council). CU offers more than 109 UG and PG programs in the field of engineering, management, pharmacy, law, architecture, journalism, animation, hotel management, commerce, and others. It has been awarded as The University with Best Placements by WCRC.

Website address: www.cuchd.in.

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