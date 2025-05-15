Kolkata, May 15 (PTI) A scuffle broke out Thursday night between police and a group of sacked school teachers who were protesting outside the West Bengal Education Department headquarters, Bikash Bhavan, in Salt Lake, officials said.

The teachers, who lost their jobs following a court order last month that cancelled thousands of appointments in government-aided schools due to irregularities in the recruitment process, had been staging a sit-in protest since morning, demanding reinstatement.

Tensions escalated around 8 pm when additional police forces were deployed, and an attempt was made to disperse the demonstrators using lathicharge, a police officer said.

Protestors alleged they were dragged away despite peacefully staging the protest, with some lying down on the road to resist eviction.

Earlier in the day, some protestors reportedly broke open a gate and entered the premises of Bikash Bhavan, triggering chaos.

Over a hundred state government employees were stranded inside and later escorted out by police.

"We will not sit for a fresh exam. Our demand is clear — our jobs must be restored. We will not leave until the Chief Minister herself speaks to us," said Mehbub Mondal, one of the protestors.

Speaking to reporters, a senior police officer said, "Police are doing its job. The higher ups will give a statement."

Several protestors alleged that they were beaten by police, leading to injury of several teachers.

