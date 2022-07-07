Clash breaks out between BJP, Congress in MP's Indore (Photo/ANI)

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 7 (ANI): A clash broke out between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress workers in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Tuesday night.

BJP's election office was vandalised by Congress workers.

A CCTV video of vandalism of the office of a BJP councillor candidate from Ward 20 in the Khatipura area of Indore is going viral.

"We have registered a case and action is being taken," Hira Nagar Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) DS Yewale. (ANI)

