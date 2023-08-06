Faridabad (Haryana), Aug 6 (PTI) A seven-year-old boy was crushed to death by a speeding truck in the Green Field Colony of Faridabad on Sunday, police said.

An FIR was registered at Sector 31 police station and a search launched for the truck driver, who fled with his vehicle.

Also Read | Munesh Gurjar Suspended: Rajasthan Government Suspends Jaipur Mayor After Her Husband Arrested in Bribery Case.

The victim, identified as Aadi, was riding his bicycle outside the family's home in Green Field Colony when he was crushed by the truck, the police said.

Aadi was a student of Class 3 at Amrita Vidyalayam School in Saket, New Delhi. His father Ravi Kumar is the examination observer of economics and mathematics at Manav Rachna University, they added.

Also Read | Manipur Violence: Meitei Apex Body To Boycott State Government in Protest for Not Convening Assembly Session.

Kumar said his son was cycling on the road near the house when the truck came at high speed from the side of the water tank and hit him. He died on the spot, the police said.

Locals gave the truck a chase but the driver managed to flee. The vehicle's registration number was noted and the police are trying to nab the driver based on the information, they added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)