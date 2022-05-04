New Delhi [India], May 4 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Durgesh Pathak on Wednesday warned the BJP to clear the garbage from the roads of the Karol Bagh area that falls under the jurisdiction of the BJP-led North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), by Wednesday evening or else AAP will collect it and dump it outside BJP state president Aadesh Gupta's residence.

"In the past 15 years, BJP has left no stone unturned to litter Delhi. In Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Swacchta survey, all over the nation from 47 cities, Delhi stands at 45th position. Delhi's people are very worried and angry. Everyone wanted the election to be held and the new government to come so that Delhi could change. Delhi is the capital of India and it's a reflection of the country. But BJP has adjourned the elections and now the whole party is involved in corruption," Pathak said.

According to AAP, the BJP instead of paying the garbage pickers is distributing the money among themselves, and as a result of which the people have stopped collecting garbage.

"This is the first time in the history of Delhi that such a thing has happened. All the money belonging to the municipal corporation is being distributed among BJP leaders," he alleged.

In the Karol Bagh area, there are seven wards, of which, three wards are in Karol Bagh Vidhan Sabha, three in Rajendra Nagar Vidhan Sabha, and one ward near Ballimaran.

"In these seven wards, garbage has not been cleared in the past 10 days. People are disturbed and can't go out of their houses," he told.

"The company Metro Waste Private Limited has the responsibility to pick up the waste. When our workers and MLAs tried to contact them and asked why the garbage is not being cleared, they said they haven't received the payment yet. It has never happened that these companies have not got their payment," he further said.

"After integration, the Central government in their notification said that government means Central government. Now it is the responsibility of the Central government to give the money to all these companies and ensure that the garbage is cleared timely across Delhi," he said.

"Presently, it is just one company. In the next one month, there are chances that the process of collecting and clearing garbage in Delhi may be stopped because these companies are not getting their money," said the AAP leader.

"We request that from today evening the work of picking up the garbage start and if the garbage is not picked up by the evening, then AAP will pick up the garbage tomorrow and put it outside Adesh Gupta's residence. Aam Adami Party is warning them. If this work is not done, then we will put the garbage inside the trucks and throw it outside the residence of Adesh Gupta," he added. (ANI)

