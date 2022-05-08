New Delhi, May 8 (PTI) The minimum temperature in the city settled at 25.2 degrees Celsius on Sunday morning, with the weather office predicting mainly clear skies.

The relative humidity recorded at 8:30 am was 55 per cent.

The weather office has forecast mainly clear skies with the maximum temperature likely to settle at 41 degrees Celsius.

On Saturday, the minimum temperature in the national capital settled at 23.8 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average, while the maximum temperature settled at 39.4 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average.

