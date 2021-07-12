Barabanki (UP), Jul 11 (PTI) A close aide of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari was arrested in a case regarding an ambulance used to ferry the BSP legislator from a Punjab jail to a court in Mohali, police said on Sunday.

Barabanki Superintendent of Police Yamuna Prasad said the arrested man identified as Ali Mohammad Jafri alias Shahid, was carrying a cash reward of Rs 25,000 on his head. He was arrested from Mayur Vihar Colony of Barabanki late on Saturday night.

Seven persons, including Alka Rai, Sheshnath Rai, Rajnath and Anand Yadav, have been arrested in this case so far.

On March 31, Ansari was produced before the court in Punjab in an extortion case. The documents of the UP registered ambulance used to transport the gangster-turned-politician were found to be fake.

During investigation, police found that Alka Rai, the owner of Shyam Sanjeevani Hospital in Mau, and some of her associates had registered the ambulance back in 2013 using fake documents.

A case was registered at Nagar Kotwali in Barabanki with Ansari made an accused with charges of conspiracy and forgery.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)